Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Universidad Catolica will welcome Flamengo to the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo for a matchday three fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Colo Colo in the Chilean Primera Division on Sunday. Alexander Huerta scored a late equalizer for the visitors to cancel out Fernando Zampedri's fifth-minute penalty for the home side.

Flamengo fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Athletico-PR in the Brazilian Serie A. David Terans scored from the spot in the 32nd minute to inspire the win.

They will turn their attention to the continent,2011111 where they currently occupy the top spot in Group H, having garnered maximum points from the two matches played so far. Universidad Catolica sit in third spot on three points.

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on four previous occasions, and they each have two wins apiece.

They were paired in Group 4 of the 2017 Copa Libertadores and each won their respective home legs, which was not enough to see either side progress to the knockout round.

Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo Team News

Universidad Catolica

Luciano Aued is unavailable due to a heart condition.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Luciano Aued

Flamengo

Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique, Matheuzinho, Bruno Henrique, Fabrício Bruno and Rodrigo Caio have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique, Matheuzinho, Bruno Henrique, Fabrício Bruno, Rodrigo Caio

Suspension: None

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Universidad Catolica (3-4-3): Sebastian Kirby (GK); Alfonso Rojas, Nahuen Paz, Branco Ampuero; Cristian Cuevas, Juan Leiva, Felipe Gutierrez, Raimundo Rebolledo; Diego Buonanotte, Fernando Zampedri, Gonzalo Tapia

Flamengo (3-4-3): Hugo Souza; Leo Pereira, David Luiz, Filipe Luís; Rodinei, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Lázaro; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Andreas Pereira, Gabriel Barbosa

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo are heavy favorites to claim the win despite playing away from home. The defending champions are well-poised to successfully retain their title and have a plethora of quality players who are proven at this level.

Universidad Catolica's home advantage could come to the fore but we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 1-3 Flamengo

