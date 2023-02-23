Universidad Catolica vs Millonarios Prediction and Betting Tips February 23, 2023 

Universidad Catolica will welcome Millonarios to the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores second round qualifier on Thursday (February 23).

The hosts have not been in competitive action since wrapping up league action with a 2-1 defeat at Derlin in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro in October. They played a friendly against LDU Quito last week, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Millonarios, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 home win over Jaguares de Cordoba in the Colombian Primera A at the weekend. All three goals came after the break, with Oscar Cortes scoring a brace for the hosts, while Joh Perez scored a consolation goal for Jaguares in the 90th minute.

Millonarios will now turn their attention to the continent, where they battle for a spot in the next round of qualifiers. The winner of the tie will face either Carabobo or Atletico Mineiro in the third round.

Universidad Catolica vs Millonarios Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Millonarios have started the new Colombian league season with two wins, and both games produced at least three goals and goals at both ends.

Catolica booked their spot at this stage by virtue of their third-placed finish in the Ecuadorian league last season.

Four of Millonarios' last five competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Millonarios' last four games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Five of Catolica's last six league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Universidad Catolica vs Millonarios Prediction

Universidad will host Millonarios in their first official game of the year, having not played competitively in over four months. The tie is finely balanced, as there's little to choose between the two sides.

However, Millonarios have started their domestic season in imperious form, with five goals scored in two games.

Millonarios FC @MillosFCoficial



Mañana la cita es las 7:00pm en el estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado de Quito. ¡Todo listo! 🤳Mañana la cita es las 7:00pm en el estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado de Quito. ¡Todo listo! 🤳🔵⚽️☑️Mañana la cita es las 7:00pm en el estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado de Quito. https://t.co/FDJ69mprde

Meanwhile, Catolica's lack of competitive action could lead to rustiness, but home advantage could play in their favour. The two sides could cancel each other in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 1-1 Millonarios

Universidad Catolica vs Millonarios Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

