Universidad Catolica vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana commence this week and will see Universidad Catolica host Sao Paulo at the San Carlos de Apoquindo on Friday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Universidad Catolica failed to impress in their Copa Libertadores campaign, hence their drop to the Copa Sudamericana. They picked up three points from their first two games before picking up just one point in their subsequent four games to finish third in the group.

The Chilean club saw their continental ambitions end at this stage last year as they were beaten 2-0 on aggregate by Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores.

Sao Paulo have struggled for form in the Brasileiro Serie A this season but have performed superbly in the group stages of the continental competition. They picked up five wins and a draw in their six group games, finishing comfortably top of their group and will be looking to replicate those strong showings in the knockout rounds.

The Brazilian outfit have won the Copa Sudamericana title once, lifting the trophy back in 2012. However, they have failed to impress on the continental stage ever since and will be hoping for better luck this year.

Universidad Catolica vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between Universidad Catolica and Sao Paulo. The visitors are undefeated in all four matchups, winning once and drawing the other three.

Universidad Catolica Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Sao Paulo Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Universidad Catolica vs Sao Paulo Team News

Universidad Catolica

Germán Lanaro, Nehuen Paz and Clemente Montes are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Germán Lanaro, Nehuen Paz, Clemente Montes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo

The away side have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of their weekend clash including Nikão, Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Luan Santos and Andres Colorado. Meanwhile, Robert Aborleda is a doubt for this encounter.

Injured: Nikão, Gabriel Sara, Alisson, Luan Santos, Andres Colorado

Doubtful: Robert Aborleda Colorado,

Suspended: None

Universidad Catolica vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastián Pérez; Mauricio Isla, Daniel González, Tomás Astaburuaga, Alfonso Parot; Ignacio Saavedra, Marcelino Núñez, Luciano Aued; José Pedro Fuenzalida, Fernando Zampedri, Crsitián Cuevas

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda, Léo; Reinaldo, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Igor Vinicius; Jonathan Calleri, Luciano

Universidad Catolica vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Universidad Catolica are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their nine games prior. They have won three of their last four home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage this Friday.

Sao Paulo are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, ending a run of consecutive defeats. They have performed brilliantly on the continental stage this season and could earn a draw here.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 1-1 Sao Paulo

