Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Universidad Catolica and Sporting Cristal will battle for three points in their Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Tuesday.

The two sides will be looking to register their first points on the continent, having suffered defeats in their respective opening fixtures on matchday one.

Catolica fell to a 1-0 loss away to Talleres Codroba in their opening group stage game. Hector Fertoli's 24th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They followed that up with a 2-0 home loss to La Serena in league action over the weekend. Marcelo Herrera and Leonardo Rossel scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

Sporting Cristal also fell to defeat with the same scoreline on home turf against Flamengo on the continent. Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho scored in either half to guide the 2019 champions to victory.

Tuesday's visitors followed up their continental defeat with another loss to Cesar Vallejo of Peru. Yorleys Mena and Silba Beto scored in either half to guide Vallejo to victory, despite having been reduced to 10 men.

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in the group stage of the 2003-04 Copa Libertadores. Cristal won both legs with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Sporting Cristal form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal Team News

Universidad Catolica

Luciano Aued remains sidelined with a heart condition and is expected back in July. There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Universidad Catolica.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Luciano Aued

Sporting Cristal

Cristian Carbajal, Fernando Pacheco and Martín Távara are all nursing injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injuries: Cristian Carbajal, Fernando Pacheco and Martín Távara

Suspension: None

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal Predicted XI

Universidad Catolica (3-4-3): Sebastian Kirby (GK); Alfonso Rojas, Nahuen Paz, Branco Ampuero; Cristian Cuevas, Juan Leiva, Felipe Gutierrez, Raimundo Rebolledo; Diego Buonanotte, Fernando Zampedri, Gonzalo Tapia

Sporting Cristal (4-3-3): Renato Solís; Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chávez, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola; Horacio Calcaterra, Jesús Castillo, Christofer Gonzáles; Irven Avila, Percy Liza, Leandro Sosa

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal Prediction

The two sides are looking to register their first wins on the continent and are likely to go all out for victory.

Although one team could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 1-1 Sporting Cristal

