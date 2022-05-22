Universidad Catolica vs Talleres de Cordoba prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Talleres de Cordoba will take on Universidad Catolica in their final group stage game of Copa Libertadores 2022 on Wednesday.

Talleres have already booked their place in the last-16 of the Copa Libertadores by securing a draw against Sporting Cristal last week. Regardless of the outcome of this tie, they will finish second in their group.

Universidad Catolica are a point away from confirming their Copa Sudamericana participation this season as they take on Talleres. A defeat for them, coupled with an unlikely victory for Sporting Cristal in their last encounter, would throw them out of the third spot in the group.

Universidad Catolica vs Talleres de Cordoba

Head-to-Head

This will be the second time the two teams will be facing each other. The last time they met, it was Talleres who picked up all three points in a narrow 1-0 win.

Talleres de Cordoba form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L.

Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Universidad Catolica vs Talleres de Cordoba Team News

Universidad Catolica

Luciano Aued remains sidelined with a heart condition and is expected back in July. There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Universidad Catolica.

Injuries: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Luciano Aued.

Talleres de Cordoba

Diego Valoyes (muscle) and Rodrigo Garro (Meniscus) have both been sidelined by injuries. There are no suspension concerns, though.

Injuries: Diego Valoyes, Rodrigo Garro.

Doubtful: None.

Universidad Catolica vs Talleres de Cordoba Predicted XIs

Universidad Catolica (3-4-3): Sebastian Kirby (GK); Alfonso Rojas, Nahuen Paz, Branco Ampuero; Cristian Cuevas, Juan Leiva, Felipe Gutierrez, Raimundo Rebolledo; Diego Buonanotte, Fernando Zampedri, Gonzalo Tapia.

Talleres Cordoba (4-2-3-1): Guido Herrera (GK); Angelo Martino, Enzo Diaz, Rafael Perez, Gaston Benavidez; Rodrigo Vilagra, Juan Mendez; Hector Fortoli, Matias Esquivel, Matias Godoy; Federico Girotti.

Universidad Catolica vs Talleres de Cordoba Prediction

This fixture has a lot of implications for the hosts as they look to seal third place in Group H.

There is little to suggest a home team victory is likely, but with Sporting Cristal going head-to-head against group leaders Flamengo, a draw will be enough for Universidad Catolica to secure third place.

Talleres will have little motivation in this tie given the fact that they have already secured qualification. We predict that the spoils will be shared in this tie, with Catolica making their way into the Copa Sudamericana.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 1-1 Talleres de Cordoba

