Universidad Catolica vs The Strongest prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Universidad Catolica and The Strongest will trade tackles in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to LDU Quito in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro on Saturday. Tomas Molina and Alexander Alvarado scored two late goals in the space of a minute to help their side overturn a halftime deficit.

The Strongest settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Nacional Potosi on home turf in the Bolivian Division Profesional. Diego Navarro scored an injury-time equalizer to help the hosts snatch a point at the death.

Universidad Catolica secured their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Bolivar in the last round. They played out a 1-1 draw in Bolivia in the first leg before securing a 2-0 home win in the the return leg.

The Strongest dispatched Plaza Colonia with a 3-2 aggregate victory. A 2-0 defeat in the first leg was successfully overturned with a 3-0 victory in the return fixture.

Universidad Catolica vs The Strongest Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and the winner of the tie will qualify for the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Catolica's defeat to Quito halted an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Strongest have had just one defeat in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Universidad Catolica form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Universidad Catolica vs The Strongest Team News

Universidad Catolica

Andres Ona and Lisandro Alzugaray are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lisandro Alzugaray, Andres Ona

Suspension: None

The Strongest

There are no known injury concerns for the Ecuadorians. However, Gabriel Esparza is suspended due to the red card he received against Plaza Colonia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Gabriel Esparza

Universidad Catolica vs The Strongest Predicted XI

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Darwin Cuero (GK); Jose Carabali, Yuber Mosquera, Rockson Ovando, Gregori Anangono; Facundo Martinez, Kevin Ruales, Santiago Zamora; Ismael Diaz, Cristian Martinez, Walter Chala

The Strongest Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guillermo Vizcarra (GK); Gonzalo Castillo, Ismael Benegas, Adrian Jusino; Juan Aponte, Diego Wayar, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita, Saul Torres; Rodrigo Pereira, Enrique Triveiro

Universidad Catolica vs The Strongest Prediction

Universidad Catolica are highly favored to progress in the tie and a positive result in front of their fans could be crucial to securing their spot in the group stage.

A trip to Bolivia is daunting for most South American teams and we are backing the hosts to give themselves an early advantage with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 2-0 The Strongest

