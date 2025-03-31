Universidad de Chile vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2025

Universidad de Chile welcome Botafogo at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. The two sides are set to renew hostilities 29 years after their last meeting, also in this competition.

This is the first matchday of the 2025 Copa Libertadores group stage, with both teams competing in group A. The top two teams of each group progress to the Round of 16. Universidad are making a return to the competition after four years, having qualified as runners-up in the 2024 Primera Division.

Los Azules have played five matches in the 2025 Primera División, winning two and losing two. They are eighth, tied on seven points with three other teams ahead of matchday six. Universidad will be eying a flying start to the group stage campaign, thanks to their home advantage.

Botafogo are the team to beat in this edition, being the defending champions and a formidable opponent. The Brazilian giants earned qualification for this edition as title holders but also won the Brazilian Serie A in 2024, which freed up one spot for an additional berth for Brazil, which now has eight representatives.

Fogo are yet to open their 2025 Brasileiro Serie A campaign, with their first game set for March 30 against Palmeiras. However, they have been disappointing in the other competitions they have participated in since their domestic and continental successes. Botafogo have played 15 matches, winning four and losing 10.

Universidad de Chile vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Universidad and Botafogo have met only twice, with each side winning once.

The hosts are making their 26th appearance in the Copa Libertadores, with four semi-final finishes being their best record.

Universidad have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches across competitions.

Botafogo have won once and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Universidad have won thrice and lost once in their last five matches, while Botafogo have lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Universidad – D-L-W-W-W, Botafogo – L-L-L-D-L

Universidad de Chile vs Botafogo Prediction

Universidad are in good shape ahead of this clash and will take confidence from their impressive home record as they welcome Botafogo.

The visitors need a morale booster as they begin their season, and a win in this match could help rebuild that confidence.

Universidad, though, are expected to come out on top based on their momentum and home advantage.

Prediction: Universidad 3-1 Botafogo

Universidad de Chile vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Universidad de Chile

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Universidad de Chile to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Botafogo to score - Yes

