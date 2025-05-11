Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2025

Universidad de Chile and Carabobo will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Wednesday (May 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.
The home side are coming into the game off a 1-1 draw against Recoleta at the same venue in the Copa Chile over the weekend. They went behind to Ignacio Lemmo's 54th-minute strike, while Martin Espinoza equalized in the 65th minute.
The Santiago outfit will shift their attention to the continent, where their last game saw them suffer a harrowing 3-0 defeat at home to Estudiantes.
Carabobo, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw at home to Puerto Cabello in the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE. Their last Libertadores game came in a 2-1 loss at home to Botafogo.
The loss left them at the foot of Group A with just one point from four games. Universidad are second on seven points.
Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sole clash between the two sides came in the reverse fixture last month when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
- Carabobo have won just one of their last six games across competitions (four draws).
- Six of Universidad's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Eight of Carabobo's last nine competitive games have been level at the break.
- Seven of Universidad's last nine home games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Prediction
Universidad de Chile will be playing in front of their fans for the third game running. Los Azules were in the driving seat in the race to qualify from this group but their loss to Estudiantes last time out knocked them off top spot. That defeat ended their six-game winning streak at home across competitions, wherein they kept five clean sheets.
Carabobo, for their part, have been in the group to complete the numbers and anything other than victory here would see them knocked out of the Libertadores.
Universidad are the favorites to emerge triumphant and hold just a one-point advantage over third-placed Botafogo in the race for the top two in the group. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Universidad de Chile 2-0 Carabobo
Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Universidad de Chile to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals