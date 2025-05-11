Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2025

Universidad de Chile and Carabobo will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Wednesday (May 13th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game off a 1-1 draw against Recoleta at the same venue in the Copa Chile over the weekend. They went behind to Ignacio Lemmo's 54th-minute strike, while Martin Espinoza equalized in the 65th minute.

The Santiago outfit will shift their attention to the continent, where their last game saw them suffer a harrowing 3-0 defeat at home to Estudiantes.

Carabobo, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw at home to Puerto Cabello in the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE. Their last Libertadores game came in a 2-1 loss at home to Botafogo.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them at the foot of Group A with just one point from four games. Universidad are second on seven points.

Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole clash between the two sides came in the reverse fixture last month when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Carabobo have won just one of their last six games across competitions (four draws).

Six of Universidad's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Eight of Carabobo's last nine competitive games have been level at the break.

Seven of Universidad's last nine home games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ad

Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Prediction

Universidad de Chile will be playing in front of their fans for the third game running. Los Azules were in the driving seat in the race to qualify from this group but their loss to Estudiantes last time out knocked them off top spot. That defeat ended their six-game winning streak at home across competitions, wherein they kept five clean sheets.

Ad

Carabobo, for their part, have been in the group to complete the numbers and anything other than victory here would see them knocked out of the Libertadores.

Universidad are the favorites to emerge triumphant and hold just a one-point advantage over third-placed Botafogo in the race for the top two in the group. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Universidad de Chile 2-0 Carabobo

Ad

Universidad de Chile vs Carabobo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universidad de Chile to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More