Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Universidad de Chile and Estudiantes will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday (May 7th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos.

The hosts will be aiming to build on the 1-0 victory they registered over Universidad Catolica in the Chilean Liga de Primera over the weekend. Rodrigo Contreras stepped off the bench late on to score a last-gasp match-winner in the seventh minute of injury time.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, suffered a 4-0 thrashing away to Argentinos Jrs in the Argentine Torneo Betano. They were two goals down at the break thanks to Tomas Molina's quickfire brace. Alan Lescano and Jose Herrera scored second-half goals to complete the rout.

The La Plata outfit will shift their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Botafogo. Universidad shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Carabobo.

The stalemate left Los Azules at the summit of Group A with seven points to their name from three games. Estudiantes are second on six points.

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Universidad de Chile claimed a 2-1 comeback away win in the reverse fixture in April 2025 which was the sole clash between the two sides.

Universidad are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions (six wins).

Estudiantes have won just one of their last six competitive games (four losses).

Five of Universidad's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Estudiantes' last nine games, including each of the last four, have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Universidad have won their last six home games on the bounce, keeping a clean sheet on five occasions.

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes Prediction

Universidad de Chile are the pacesetters in the group and a win here would consolidate their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds. Their impressive home form will inspire the hosts.

Estudiantes, for their part, have struggled on their travels, failing to win any of the last three and losing the last two.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Universidad de Chile 1-0 Estudiantes

Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universidad de Chile to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 7.5 corner kicks

