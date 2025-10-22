Universidad de Chile vs Lanus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Universidad de Chile will host Lanus at the Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2025 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign. The home side are in fine form at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They were drawn with Alianza Lima in the quarterfinals of the tournament last month, playing out a goalless draw with the Peruvian outfit in their first-leg clash on the road. They then got the job done on home turf a week later as they won the second leg 2-1 via goals from Lucas Assadi and Javier Altamirano.

Lanus, meanwhile, locked horns with Brazilian giants Fluminense in the previous round of the Copa Sudamericana, winning the first-leg clash 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Marcelino Moreno. They then held on for a 1-1 draw in the second leg, with Dylan Aquino netting a crucial equalizer midway through the second half.

The visitors beat Godoy Cruz in their league clash at the weekend and will be looking to replicate a similar performance at the continental level this week.

Universidad de Chile vs Lanus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the last 16 of the 2013 Copa Sudamericana, with the visitors winning the two-legged tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Of the four remaining teams in the Sudamericana this season, Universidad de Chile (9) have scored the fewest goals.

Both sides have one Copa Sudamericana title to their name, with Universidad de Chile winning the tournament in 2011 and Lanus lifting it two years later.

Universidad de Chile vs Lanus Prediction v

Los Azules are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions, picking up three wins in that period. They have been solid at home of late and will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage in the tie on Thursday.

Granate are in fine form as well, going undefeated in their last eight outings. The visitors will be content with a draw this week, with a view to finishing the job on their home patch next week.

Prediction: Universidad de Chile 1-1 Lanus

Universidad de Chile vs Lanus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

