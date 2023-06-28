Universitario de Deportes vs Gimnasia La Plata Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2023 

Universitario de Deportes welcome Gimnasia La Plata to Estadio Monumental for a matchday six fixture in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday (June 28).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw ar Cienciano in the Peruvian Liga 1 last weekend. Martin Perez put them ahead in the 31st minute before Carlos Acosta levelled matters in the 81st minute.

Gimnasia, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Central Cordoba in the Argentine league.

Los Triperos will now turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game was a goalless stalemate against Brazilian club Goias. Universitario, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Santa Fe.

The defeat left the Peruvians in second spot in Group G, garnering seven points from five games. Gimnasia, meanwhile, are fourth with as many points.

Universitario de Deportes vs Gimnasia La Plata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Universitario claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in April.

Gimnasia's last ten games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Universitario's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Gimnasia's last 11 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Universitario are on a ten-game unbeaten streak at home, winning nine.

Gimnasia have not scored in four away games.

Universitario have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine home games across competitions.

Universitario de Deportes vs Gimnasia La Plata Prediction

Universitario sit in second spot in the group, but their advantage is precarious, as they're level on points with third-placed Santa Fe.

They need a win to guarantee qualification, and their strong home form inspires confidence that they can get the job done. Gimnasia, meanwhile, still have slim qualification hopes, but they need to beat Universatario and hope that the result in the other group game in Bogota goes their way.

Sebastian Romero's side are typically compact, with few goal scoring chances created at either end, but they will have to play on the front foot to get the win. Universitario should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Universitario 2-0 Gimnasia

Universitario de Deportes vs Gimnasia La Plata Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universitario to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Universitario to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes