Universitario vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025 

Universitario will welcome Barcelona at Estadio Monumental in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The race to the round of 16 is still very much open in Group B, where all four teams could still qualify.

Universitario vs Barcelona Preview

Universitario have won just one match out of four in the group stage, drawing once and losing twice. They anchor Group B, tied on four points with third-placed Barcelona. With only two rounds of matches to play, the penultimate matchday could be a crucial round. The hosts will throw away their chances to progress if they lose.

Los Cremas won the Peruvian Primera División last season to qualify for their 35th Copa Libertadores. In the 2024 edition, they failed to progress beyond the group stage after finishing bottom of their group with one win out of six games. Universitario are winless in their last three matches in all competitions.

Barcelona have also won one match, drawn once and lost twice, and sit third on four points. With four points separating them from the top spot and one from the second spot, Barcelona, as well as Universitario, could alter the standings. The winner of Wednesday’s meeting would move to the second spot if Independiente del Valle lose to River Plate.

Idolo del Ecuador earned qualification for the continental competition after finishing third in Ecuador's Serie A last season. The visitors have appeared in every edition of the Copa Libertadores since 2019, with this edition their 31st. Barcelona are winless in their last two matches in all competitions.

Universitario vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Universitario have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Barcelona.

Universitario have won once, drawn once and lost once in their last three matches at home against Barcelona.

Universitario have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Barcelona have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Universitario have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Barcelona. Form Guide: Universitario – L-D-L-W-W, Barcelona – D-L-W-W-L.

Universitario vs Barcelona Prediction

Universitario are on a winless streak and must snap that trend to keep their qualification chances alive against a familiar foe.

Barcelona are not in their best shape either heading into this clash, but could take confidence from their previous visit that ended 1-0 in their favor.

Universitario are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Universitario 2-1 Barcelona

Universitario vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Universitario to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Universitario to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Barcelona to score - Yes

