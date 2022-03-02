Universitario vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Universitario de Deportes will welcome Barcelona SC to the Estadio Monumental for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores second round match on Wednesday.

The visitors currently hold the advantage in the tie, having secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Ecuador last week. Erick Castillo and Carlos Garces stepped off the bench to guide Los idolo del Ecuador to victory.

They followed that up with a narrow 1-0 home win over Tecnico Universitario in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro over the weekend. Gonzalo Mastriani stepped off the bench to score the winning goal in the second minute of injury time.

Universitario @Universitario



Universitario vs. Barcelona S.C.

Copa Libertadores

Fase 2

🗓 Miércoles 2 de marzo

7:30 p.m.

🏟 Estadio Nacional

#UxBAR



#ElMejorDeLosEquipos

#YdaleU ¡JUNTOS HASTA EL FINAL! 🤜🤛Universitario vs. Barcelona S.C.Copa LibertadoresFase 2🗓 Miércoles 2 de marzo7:30 p.m.🏟 Estadio Nacional ¡JUNTOS HASTA EL FINAL! 🤜🤛⚽ Universitario vs. Barcelona S.C.🏆 Copa Libertadores 📌 Fase 2🗓 Miércoles 2 de marzo⏰ 7:30 p.m.🏟 Estadio Nacional📲 #UxBAR#ElMejorDeLosEquipos#YdaleU https://t.co/1IjTrFXVZf

Universitario de Deportes got back to winning ways in the Peruvian Liga 1 with a comfortable home victory over Cesar Vallejo. Nelinho Quina wrapped up the scoring with his second-half goal.

A similar result for El Cuadro Estudiantil will take them through to the next round of the qualifiers to face either America Mineiro or Guarani for a place in the group stage.

Universitario vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona SC secured a 2-0 home victory in the first leg to gain the advantage in the tie.

The victory means they are now on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning each of the last four which followed four consecutive draws. Universitario have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Universitario form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Barcelona SC from guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Universitario vs Barcelona Team News

Universitario

Hernan Novick, Brayan Velarde and Ivan Santillan are all unavailable due to injuries, while Alberto Quintero is suspended.

Injuries: Hernan Novick, Brayan Velarde, Ivan Santillan

Suspension: Alberto Quintero

Barcelona SC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Universitario vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Universitario Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Carvallo (GK); Nelson Cabanillas, Nelinho Quina, Federico Alonso, Aldo Corzo; Piero Cordova, Angel Cayetano, Gerson Barreto; Luis Urruti, Alex Valera, Roberto Villamarin

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai (GK); Leonel Quinonez, Luca Sosa, Dario Alvarez, Byron Segura; Leonai Almeida, Michael Carabali; Cristian Penilla, Gabriel Casierra, Emmanuel Martinez; Gonzalo Mastriani

Universitario vs Barcelona Prediction

Universidad need three unreplied goals to secure progress to the next round and, despite having home advantage, they have their work cut out against an in-form Barcelona SC.

The visitors are unlikely to sit deep to protect their lead and could push forward to get on the scoresheet to further give them an advantage. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Universitario 1-1 Barcelona SC

