Universitario vs Botafogo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

The action continues in the Copa Libertadores as Universitario and Botafogo go head to head at the U Marathon Monumental Stadium on Thursday. Both sides are currently separated by one point in the table and will be looking to pick up a huge result in their bid for a place in the knockout stages.

Universitario surged to the top of the Peruvian Liga 1 standings last Sunday when they cruised to a 3-1 home victory over Sporting Cristal.

Fabian Bustos’ men now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have failed to win their last three matches, losing once and claiming two draws since picking up a 2-1 win over LDU Quito in April’s Group D opener.

Universitario will be backing themselves to get their continental campaign back on track as they are unbeaten at home since July 2023, when they were beaten 2-1 by Corinthians in the Copa Sudamericana.

Meanwhile, Botafogo turned in a resilient team performance last time out as they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Fortaleza in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Artur Jorge’s side now head to the Copa Libertadores, where they have won their last two games, having kicked off the campaign with two consecutive defeats against Junior Barranquilla and LDU Quito.

This upturn in form has seen Botofogo rise to second place in Group D, three points behind first-placed Barranquilla and one point above Thursday’s hosts.

Universitario vs Botafogo Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two sides, with Botafogo claiming a 3-1 win when they first met in April’s reverse fixture.

Universitario Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Botafogo Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Universitario vs Botafogo Team News

Universitario

Andy Polo came off injured late in the game against Sporting Cristal last time out and is a doubt for Universitario.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andy Polo

Suspended: None

Botafogo

Fernando Marcal, Pablo, Matheus Nascimento, Rafael and Tiquinho Soares have all been ruled out through injuries and will play no part in Thursday’s game.

Injured: Fernando Marcal, Pablo, Matheus Nascimento, Rafael, Tiquinho Soares

Suspended: None

Universitario vs Botafogo Predicted XI

Universitario Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sebastián Britos; Aldo Corzo, Williams Riveros, Matías Di Benedetto; Rodrigo Ureña, Hugo Ancajima, Martín Pérez Guedes, Horacio Calcaterra, Segundo Portocarrero; Edinson Flores, Alex Valera

Botafogo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John Victor; Damián Suárez, Lucas Halter, Bastos, Hugo; Danilo Barbosa, Marlon Freitas; Luis Henrique, Jefferson Savarino, Jeffinho; Júnior Santos

Universitario vs Botafogo Prediction

Universitario head into Thursday’s clash unbeaten at home since July 2023 and will fancy their chances against Botafogo. The Brazilian outfit have won just one of their last four away games and we see them struggling at the U Marathon Monumental Stadium.

Prediction: Universitario 2-1 Botafogo