Universitario vs Cienciano Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2023

Universitario de Deportes will welcome Cienciano to Estadio Monumental for a Copa Sudamericana qualifier on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over FBC Melgar at the same venue in the Peruvian Liga 1 last weekend. Elias Ramos' 56th-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Cienciano also claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-1 away win over Sport Huancayo. Carlos Beltran scored and provided an assist in the first half to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the break. Luis Vargas halved the deficit in the 58th minute before receiving his marching orders in the 74th minute. Carlos Acostsamade made sure of the result with five minutes to go.

The victory propelled them to the ninth spot in the table, having garnered six points from four games. Cienciano have six points to their name from one game less.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where a place in the Copa Sudamericana group stage is on offer for the winner of the tie.

Universitario vs Cienciano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 30 occasions in the past. Universitario lead 12-7, while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 when Cienciano claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of Universitaio de Deportes' five games this season has seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of the last seven head-to-head meetings between the two sides have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Universitario de Deportes have lost just one of their last 19 home games against Cienciano, winning 12 and drawing six.

Universitario vs Cienciano Prediction

Universitario ended their three-game losing streak with a victory last weekend but their displays have left a lot to be desired. They have scored just one goal from open play in their last four games.

Cienciano, by contrast, have won two games on the bounce and will be full of confidence as they travel to the capital.

However, Universitario have enough quality to get the job done. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Universitario 2-1 Cienciano

Universitario vs Cienciano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universitario de Deportes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Universitario to score over 1.5 goals

