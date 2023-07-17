Universitario vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2023 

Universitario will host Corinthians at the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday in the second leg of the last 32 of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a solid start to their Liga 1 Clausura campaign and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They were beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture last week and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target throughout the game and ending the match with 10 men.

Universitario will now hope they can turn the tie around on home turf this week as they look to return to the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana for the first time since 2011.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have endured a sluggish Brasileiro Serie A campaign so far but seem to have picked up form of late. They have a foot in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana after a narrow win in the first leg which saw 19-year-old Felipe Augusto score the sole goal of the game.

The visitors last made it past this stage of the Copa Sudamericana in 2019, ultimately making it to the quarterfinals of the competition and will hope they can replicate similar heights this year.

Universitario vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Universitario and Corinthians. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture last week.

Universitario are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Peruvian top-flight this season with a goal tally of nine.

Six of Corinthians' seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

Los Cremas have scored at least one goal in all four of their continental outings on home turf.

The Timao have kept three clean sheets in their last four continental games.

Universitario vs Corinthians Prediction

Universitario have won four of their last five games and have lost just one of their last six. They have won their last seven home games and are undefeated in their last 13 and will be looking forward to Tuesday's game.

Corinthians are on a three-game winning streak after winning just two of their previous eight games. They have, however, won just two away matches since mid-April and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Universitario 2-0 Corinthians

Universitario vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Universitario to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last 16 matches)