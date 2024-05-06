Universitario vs Deportiva Junior Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024

Universitario de Deportes welcome Deportiva Junior to Estadio Monumental for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday. The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to ADT Tarma in the Peruvian Liga 1.

Joao Rojas and Janio Positio scored in either half to help their side claim all three points.

Junior, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Millonarios in the Colombian Primera A. Carlos Bacca was the star of the show, with the former Sevilla man scoring in either half to give his side a two-goal lead. Leonardo Castro halved the deficit from the spot in the 87th minute.

Los Tiburones will turn their attention to the continent, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to LDU Quito in the Libertadores. Universitario, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Botafogo.

The loss left them third in Group D on four points. Junior lead Group D on five points.

Universitario vs Deportiva Junior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in April 2024.

Four of Universitario de Deportes' last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

The second half in Junior's last seven games have ended level.

Universitario have won all seven home games they have played at home this season, keeping a clean sheet in six games.

Both sides' three games in the Libertadores this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Universitario vs Deportiva Junior Prediction

Universitario will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Botafogo. They will relish a return to home comforts, having been invincible in front of their fans so far this season.

Deportiva Junior hold a one-point advantage at the summit of this group but just two points separate first from fourth in what is a tight Group D. A loss here could see Junior drop to third spot depending on how results go elsewhere.

Universitario have been defensively resolute this season, keeping a clean sheet in six of seven games. We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Universitario 3-1 Deportiva Junior

Universitario vs Deportiva Junior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universitario to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals