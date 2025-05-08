Universitario vs Independiente del Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2025

The Copa Libertadores returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Universitario and Independiente del Valle lock horns at the Estadio Monumental on Thursday. Both sides, who suffered league defeats last time out, will be looking to bounce back here and pick up a huge result in their push for a place in the knockout stages.

Universitario suffered a 2-0 defeat against Cusco when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Garcilaso in their Peruvian Liga 1 clash last Sunday.

Before that, Jorge Fossati’s men were on a run of four consecutive victories across all competitions, including a 1-0 win over Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores on April 23

With three points from their three Libertadores matches, Universitario are currently rock-bottom in Group B, one point behind Thursday’s visitors in second place.

Like the hosts, Independiente del Valle were left empty-handed last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Emelec in the Ecuadorian Serie A last time out.

Before that, Javier Rabanal’s side were on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, including five wins from the previous five matches.

Independiente kicked off their Copa Libertadores campaign with a 1-0 loss against Barcelona SC on April 2 before edging out Universitario 1-0 and holding out for a 2-2 draw against River Plate in their subsequent two outings.

Universitario vs Independiente del Valle Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from their previous three meetings, Independiente hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, compared to Universitario’s one victory.

Independiente are unbeaten in 11 of their most recent 13 matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws since February 23.

Universitario have won all but one of their last 16 competitive home games, with April’s 1-0 loss against Universitario being the exception.

Independiente have won four of their most recent five away matches, having managed just one win from the previous five games preceding this run.

Universitario vs Independiente del Valle Prediction

Group B remains one of the most open groups in the Copa Libertadores as all four sides find themselves within just two points.

While we expect Universitario and Independiente to go all out here, Fossati’s men have been near impenetrable at home and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Universitario 2-1 Independiente del Valle

Universitario vs Independiente del Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Universitario to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Independiente’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five games)

