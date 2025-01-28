Universitario vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Universitario de Deportes and Inter Miami will trade tackles in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday (January 29th). The game will be played at Estadio Monumental.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 friendly victory over Panama in a hybrid friendly last week. They went ahead through Paolo Reyna's seventh-minute strike while Gustavo Herrera equalized four minutes into the second half. Jose Rivera scored the match-winner from the spot in the second minute of injury time.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, needed penalties to defeat Club America in a friendly last week. They went behind to Henry Martin's 31st-minute strike while Lionel Messi equalized with a close-range header three minutes later. Israel Reyes restored America's lead eight minutes into the second half while Tomas Aviles equalized in the second minute of injury time. Inter Miami eventually triumphed with a 3-2 victory in the shootout.

Universitario will use this game to finalize their preparations for their return to competitive action in the Peruvian Liga 1 Apertura next month. Inter Miami, meanwhile, have three more friendlies lined up before their opening game in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Universitario vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami claimed a 4-0 victory in a friendly against Universitario in January 2022.

Universitario have won two of three friendlies they have played this month (one loss).

Eleven of Inter Miami's last 12 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Universitario's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Inter Miami's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Universitario vs Inter Miami Prediction

Universitario will be looking to sign out of their pre-season friendlies with a victory. The last time they squared off in this fixture, they were on the wrong end of a walloping but they have the home advantage this time around.

Inter Miami, for their part, were not at their best against Club America and Javier Mascherano will be hoping that his side up the ante here.

We are backing the Miami outfit to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Universitario 1-2 Inter Miami

Universitario vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Inter Miami to score over 1.5 goals

