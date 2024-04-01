Universitario vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2024

Universitario will entertain LDU Quito at Estadio Monumental in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

Universitario vs LDU Quito Preview

Both teams had byes to the group stage as champions of their respective domestic leagues. Universitario won the 2023 Peruvian Primera División – their first in 10 years – to qualify as direct entrants. They last participated in the continental competition in 2022, crashing out in round two.

Los Cremas’ last meeting with LDU Quito dates back to April 2006, also in the Copa Libertadores, with the Ecuadorian side prevailing 4-0. It was their sixth clash in South America's premier club football tournament. Universitario will hope to stretch their impressive 21-game undefeated streak when they take on the visitors.

LDU Quito will head into the meeting on the back of a 5-0 win over Imbabura in the Ecuadorian Serie A. They lost their previous game at home against Aucas and now sit fourth in the standings, unlike Universitario, who are topping their league. LDU Quito last played in the Copa Libertadores in 2021, failing to progress beyond the group stage.

Los Reyes won the 2023 Ecuadorian Serie A – their first in five years - to qualify for the Copa Libertadores group stage. The visitors are on a fine run of form, excelling both at home and away for a long period. They have won 19 times in 25 matches, drawing thrice and losing thrice.

Universitario vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Universitario have won twice, drawn once and lost thrice in their last six clashes with LDU Quito.

Universitario have won twice and lost once in their last three home matches against LDU Quito.

Universitario have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

LDU Quito boast 20 participations in the competition, winning it once, while Universitario’s best record remains a runners-up finish.

Universitario have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while LDU Quito have won thrice and lost twice.

Universitario vs LDU Quito Prediction

Peru international striker Alex Valera played a crucial role in Universitario’s success in the top flight last season, scoring 15 goals. However, he is yet to hit his stride in the new season and will probably attempt a revival in the Copa Libertadores.

Paraguayan striker Alex Arce has been sensational in the new campaign for LDU Quito, topping the domestic chart with seven goals. He will hope to replicate that form in the continental clash.

Universitario come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Universitario 2-1 LDU Quito

Universitario vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Universitario to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Universitario to score first – Yes

Tip 4: LDU Quito to score - Yes