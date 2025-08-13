Universitario vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Universitario will invite Palmeiras to the Estadio Monumental "U" in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Thursday. The hosts were eliminated from the group stage last season, while Verdão made it to the round of 16.

Los Merengues have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions. They extended their winning streak to three games last week, with a 1-0 home triumph over Boys in the Liga 1. Jairo Concha scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games on Sunday, recording a 2-1 home win over Ceara in the Brazilian Serie A. José Manuel López equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, and Vitor Roque scored the winner two minutes later.

Universitario vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording five wins. All meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

They last met in the group stage of the 2021 Libertadores campaign, and the Brazilian side recorded a 9-2 win on aggregate.

The hosts concluded their group stage campaign on a four-game unbeaten streak, scoring one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors concluded the group stage campaign with a 100% record, keeping four clean sheets.

Verdão have scored and conceded two goals apiece in two of their three games in August thus far.

The hosts have won their two games this month and have kept clean sheets in both games.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last nine games in the Libertadores.

Universitario vs Palmeiras Prediction

Los Merengues have won four of their last five games. They have won their last three home games, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have lost their three home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Alviverde have won just one of their last five away games and have conceded two goals apiece in three games in that period. They have scored 20 goals in six meetings against the U.

The visitors have a good recent record in the Libertadores, and considering their dominance in this fixture, we back them to record a win.

Prediction: Universitario 1-2 Palmeiras

Universitario vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

