Universitario vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Universitario will invite River Plate to the Estadio Monumental in their Copa Libertadores campaign opener on Wednesday. The hosts were eliminated from the group stage of the competition last week, while La Banda made it to the semifinals.

Los Merengues have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their 2025 campaign. They registered their fourth consecutive win in Liga 1 last week, recording a 3-1 home triumph over Sport Huancayo. Álex Valera broke the deadlock in the 21st minute while Jairo Concha and William Riveros were on the scoresheet in the second half.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four competitive games and were held to a 2-2 draw by Rosario in the Argentine Primera División last week. Lucas Martínez Quarta scored in the first half, with Marcos Acuña picking up his first clean sheet of the league campaign. Ian Subiabre scored the second goal after the break.

Universitario vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met six times in the Libertadores, with all meetings taking place in the group stage. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. Los Merengues have one win to their name, and two games have ended in draws.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, and the visitors registered a 5-3 win in their previous outing in 1970.

River Plate have lost just one of their last 12 games in the Libertadores, with that loss registered away from home against Atletico Mineiro in the semifinals last season.

Universitario have endured a five-game winless run in the Libertadores, suffering two consecutive defeats.

The hosts have won their last four games, scoring 12 goals while conceding thrice.

Universitario vs River Plate Prediction

Los Merengues have won their last four games and have scored at least three goals in three games in that period. They have won just one of their last four home games in the Libertadores while suffering two losses. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

Matías Di Benedetto has a muscle strain and is not expected to start here. Martín Pérez Guedes was injured against Sport Huancayo last week and will be rested here. Rodrigo Ureña has a leg injury and faces a late fitness test.

Los Millonarios have kept clean sheets in their last four competitive away games and will look to continue that form here. They are unbeaten in their three away meetings against Universitario, though two games have ended in draws.

Matías Kranevitter was injured last month and is not fit to start here. Gonzalo Montiel remains sidelined with a muscle tear, while Gonzalo Martínez and Giuliano Galoppo have also been left out of the squad.

The visitors have a better recent record in the Libertadores than Universitario and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Universitario 1-2 River Plate

Universitario vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - River Plate to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

