Unterhaching welcome Dusseldorf to the Alpenbauer Sportpark for a DFB-Pokal second-round clash on Tuesday (October 31).

The hosts are coming off a routine 3-0 home win over Manheim in the German 3. Liga. Patrick Hobsch scored a brace, while Manuel Stiefler added a third in the 74th minute.

Fortuna, meanwhile, won 4-1 at Braunschweig in the 2. Bundesliga. Four players got on the scoresheet, with Christos Tzolis scoring and providing an assist in the first half.

The Flingeraner booked their spot at this stage of the Pokal with a 3-1 win at Illertissen in the first round in August. Unterhaching, meanwhile, secured a shock 2-0 home win over Bundesliga side Augsburg in the previous round.

Unterhaching vs Dusseldorf Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed eight times, with Unterhaching leading 5-1.

This is their first meeting since February 2009 when Unterhaching won 2-1 at home in the 3. Liga.

Unterhaching's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Eight of Dusseldorf's last 10 games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Four of Dusseldorf's last five away games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Unterhaching's last six games, including the last four, have produced at least 10 corners.

Unterhaching vs Dusseldorf Prediction

The two sides will renew acquaintances for the first time in over 14 years. Unterhaching got back to winning ways over the weekend after a three -game winless run. They will look to win cpnsecutive games in front of their fans for the first time this season.

Dusseldorf, meanwhile, are in good form, having lost just once in eight games across competitions, winning five. Unterhaching are the underdogs, but the fact that they eliminated a Bundesliga side in the last round will give them confidence of register another scalp.

Nevertheless, expect Dusseldorf to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Unterhaching 1-2 Dusseldorf

Unterhaching vs Dusseldorf Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dusseldorf to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Dusseldorf to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corners