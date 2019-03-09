'Until the issue was resolved there was a period of tension' - Former Barcelona boss reveals about his relationship with Lionel Messi

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 688 // 09 Mar 2019, 11:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Messi had tensions with the former boss Luis Enrique during his first season at the Camp Nou

What's the story?

Former FC Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique, has opened up about his relationship with the club's talisman Lionel Messi during the early stages of his tenure at the Catalan club.

The Spanish tactician admitted that there was 'tension' with the Argentine in his first season in charge at the Camp Nou.

In case you didn't know...

Luis Enrique took over the managerial role at the Camp Nou, replacing Gerardo Martino in the summer of 2014.

In his first season at the Camp Nou, the 48-year-old delivered a treble, in which, as you'd expect, Lionel Messi played a pivotal role for the Catalans. During his three-year-long tenure with the Catalan giants, Enrique won nine trophies, including one UCL and two league titles.

Towards the end of his first season with the 25-time LaLiga winners, there were constant stories in the Spanish press about rumored friction between the manager and his star man.

According to the Spanish media outlet, Marca, the tension between the two started when Luis Enrique left the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the bench in a 1-0 loss against Real Sociedad in the 2014/15 season. With the loss, the Catalans failed to take advantage of a Real Madrid slip earlier in the day, which led to the deep institutional crisis at the club.

The heart of the matter

The current Spanish national team manager, speaking on Catalunya Radio, revealed that he had 'tension' with Lionel Messi:

"Until the issue was resolved there was a period of tension.

Which I was not looking for in any way, but which happened and needed to be managed. But today I can only say good things about Leo Messi."

Advertisement

Following a fruitful three-year-long tenure at the Camp Nou, Enrique resigned as the Barca boss. Speaking on his departure, the 48-year-old said:

"At the beginning of the third season I had already asked the club to start looking for a replacement. In a selfish way, I didn't have any more energy to give.

I also thought that with this group of players, who were so special, it would have been the easiest thing for me to renew. I mean, it would have been the easiest thing in the world. To sign a huge contract, being in my home, with the best players in the world... it could hardly be better.

But if I'm being honest, I think that players sometimes need a new face who will tell them things differently. I think there comes a time when the message you send if there is a message, expires. And you need to send a message."

What's next?

Lionel Messi and co. are fighting for another treble, this season with Ernesto Valverde.

The Catalans will host Rayo Vallecano in the LaLiga later today, before turning their attention towards the midweek Champions League clash against Lyon, at the Camp Nou.

Advertisement