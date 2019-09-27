Updated LaLiga table after matchday 6 | LaLiga 2019-20

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

The first midweek matches of the 2019-20 LaLiga season were held from Tuesday through Thursday, with action across 10 different match venues.

As expected, there were some routine wins, while a few shock results were also experienced. And all them had consequences on the league table.

After matchday 6, let's do a recap of all the action and the consequent effects it had on the league standings.

Real Valladolid and Granada played out a 1-1 draw at the Estadio José Zorrilla in the opening game of the matchday. With the solitary point, Granada moved from third to temporarily top the table (though they have since dropped into 5th), while Valladolid moved one spot up to 14th.

At the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Real Betis thrashed Levante 3-1 in a come-from-behind victory. The three points came in very handy for Los Verdiblancos, as they saw them move five spots from last week onto 9th, while Levante dropped two places into 11th.

Camp Nou was the venue for the last game of Tuesday between Barcelona and Villarreal, and it also saw Lionel Messi make his first start of the season. The Argentine set Antoine Griezmann up for their side's opener before Arthur doubled their advantage with a thunderbolt.

Santi Cazorla halved the deficit soon after with another shot from distance. But despite losing Messi to injury during the interval, the Blaugrana held on for the victory to record their third win from as many matches at Camp Nou.

Consequently, Valverde's men moved up from 8th to 6th, although they are still four points off the pace, while the Yellow Submarines dropped to 8th.

Messi suffered an injury against Villareal

Leganes and Athletic Bilbao began Wednesday's action with a 1-1 draw. Although Gaizka Garitano's men maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign, they dropped down into 4th from their position at the summit over the weekend, while Leganes remain rooted to the bottom having picked up just two points thus far.

Atletico Madrid saw themselves reduced to 10 men after Alvaro Morata was sent off at the Estadio Iberostar, but they still defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 to get back to winning ways.

The victory sees Diego Simeone's men climb up to 3rd, just a point behind city rivals Real Madrid (who they host over the weekend), while Real Mallorca dropped into the relegation places.

Valencia made it consecutive home draws with their 3-3 stalemate against Getafe. Particularly jarring for fans of Los Che would be that both draws came from winning positions, with Albert Celades' men throwing away a 3-1 first-half margin this time.

The draw means that Valencia dropped into 13th, while Los Azulones moved up one spot to 10th.

Real Madrid wrapped up the action on Wednesday. Zinedine Zidane's men made it consecutive wins, with two Brazilians in Vinicius and Rodrygo delivering the goods in a 2-0 win over Osasuna at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo needed just 93 seconds to get off the mark

The latter made his debut in the match and scored after just 93 seconds, making him the second-fastest player to score on his LaLiga debut after the legendary Ronaldo of Brazil (who needed just 62 seconds to get off the mark in 2003). This match also saw Real Madrid keep consecutive LaLiga clean sheets for the first time since April.

As a result of the win, Los Blancos move to the summit of the table; it seems like a long time ago that alarms bells were ringing after their 3-0 defeat to PSG. Osasuna meanwhile dropped two spots into 12th.

As recently as six days ago, Sevilla were unbeaten in their league campaign. But they lost their 100% record to Real Madrid in a 1-0 defeat at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.

On Thursday, they traveled to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium to take on Eibar, and Julen Lopetegui's men raced into a two-goal half-time lead and were seemingly coasting to victory.

However, Sevilla lost the plot and ended up losing 3-2 to drop into 7th position, while their hosts got their first victory of the season and consequently climbed out of the relegation places into 16th.

Celta Vigo and Espanyol could not be separated after 90 minutes, with a late equalizer by Santi Mina denying the Catalans all three points in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the solitary point, Espanyol remained in the 18th spot, while Celta climbed up one spot into 15th.

Real Sociedad wrapped up the action of the gameweek with a convincing 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alvez at the brand new Reale Seguros Stadium. Imanol Aguacil's men continue their impressive start to the campaign and are currently placed second, a point behind Real Madrid, while Alavez dropped four places into 17th.

LaLiga action returns over the weekend with the marquee fixture taking place at the Wanda Metropolitano where Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid.