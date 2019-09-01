Updated Premier League Table after Matchday 4 | PL Table

Liverpool remain the only side to win all their games in the league

The international break will see 18 teams sandwiched between Liverpool at the top of the table and Watford at the bottom. Manchester United, Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal all dropped points as even early on, it appears that the title race will once again be between those two teams at the top.

Here is a round-up of all the action from the Premier League.

A weekend packed with action see the unlikely pair of Leicester City and Crystal Palace in the top four

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

(Jannik Vestergaard 58'; Daniel James 10')

(Red Card: Kevin Danso 73')

A familiar pattern seems to be emerging for this Manchester United side as they fail to finish off their opponents and drop points once again.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa

(Jordan Ayew 73')

Palace have put together a string of surprising results to make it to fourth in the table. This one, however, was a lucky break for them as Henri Lansbury's goal in the dying minutes of the game was disallowed in a seemingly harsh decision.

Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

(Tammy Abraham 19' 43'; Callum Robinson 46', Kurt Zouma [OG] 89')

Tammy Abraham scored his second brace in two games for Chelsea

A heroic comeback from Chris Wilder's Sheffield United means they walked away from Stamford Bridge with a point. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard came within a few minutes of his first home win as Chelsea manager but will have to wait a while longer.

Newcastle 1-1 Watford

(Fabian Schar 41'; Will Hughes 2')

Watford got their first point of the season against Steve Bruce's Newcastle. It means they still remain at the bottom of the table and they'll need more than a draw to get them out of that spot.

Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

(Kevin De Bruyne 2', Sergio Aguero 42' 55', Bernardo Silva 79')

The Manchester City juggernaut pushes forward like a force determined to catch up with Liverpool. While Sergio Aguero bagged two goals, De Bruyne was once again the spark in this City side.

De Bruyne scored his first goal of this season

West Ham 2-0 Norwich City

(Sebastian Haller 24', Andriy Yarmolenko 56')

Haller's form in front of goal continued this week as West Ham dispatched Norwich to nab two consecutive wins. The Canaries meanwhile struggle to get results despite admirable performances.

Leicester City 3-1 Bournemouth

(Jamie Vardy 12' 73', Youri Tielemans 41'; Calum Wilson 15')

Backed by many to break into the top six this season, Leicester City have consistently improved since the first day of the season. Their demolition of Bournemouth wasn't straightforward, but it puts them in third place now as the Premier League breaks for international fixtures.

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

(Chris Wood 33' [OG], Sadio Mane 37', Roberto Firmino 80')

Liverpool made it 13 wins in a row to reach a club record of consecutive wins in the Premier League. Their expected win at Turf Moor also means Liverpool are the only side across English leagues to keep a perfect winning record this season so far.

Everton v Wolves

(Richarlison 5' 80', Alex Iwobi 12'; Romain Saiss 9', Raul Jimenez 75')

(Red Card: Willy Boly 90+2')

Despite Wolverhampton's spirit to come from behind twice, Everton, spurred by a Richarlison brace proved to be too much for the visitors. Nuno Espirito Santo's side is now winless in four games and must go back to the drawing board.

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

(Alexandre Lacazette 45+1', Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 71'; Christian Eriksen 10', Harry Kane 40' [P])

Arsenal rescued a point after going 2 goals down in a game of two halves. Spurs were the dominant side in the first and Arsenal threw the kitchen sink at them in the second but neither could come away with the win.