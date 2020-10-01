Ural vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Ural will host CSKA Moscow at the Ekarentinburg Arena, with three points at stake on matchday 10 of the Russian Premier League.

The home side fell to a 2-0 defeat away to FC Akhmat last weekend and currently occupy 11th spot on the table, while CSKA Moscow lost at home in the Moscow derby to Lokomotiv and are fourth on the standings.

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

Ural have clashed with CSKA Moscow on 16 occasions in the past and the capital side have a significant historical advantage over the Orange and Black.

CSKA Moscow have 12 victories in previous fixtures, with 33 goals scored and just 11 conceded, while Ural picked up a victory on just one occasion. Three fixtures between the pair ended in a stalemate.

The most recent fixture between Ural and CSKA Moscow came in February when a last-minute goal from Mario Fernandez rescued a point for CSKA Moscow in a 1-1 home draw.

Ural form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

CSKA Moscow form guide (Russian League): D-W-W-W-L

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Team News

FC Ural

FC Ural have goalkeeper Oleg Balkov as a major doubt for the clash with CSKA Moscow, while defender Stefan Strandberg is suspended for the fixture, having picked up a first-half red card in the defeat to Akhmat Grozny.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Oleg Balkov

Suspensions: Stefan Strandberg

CSKA Moscow

CSKA manager Dimitrios Itoudis has been plagued by several injury concerns this season and currently has three players sidelined by fitness issues ahead of the clash with Ural.

CSKA Moscow are boosted by the return to fitness of Bruno Fuchs and star midfielder Alan Dzagoev but they are still without Ilzat Akhmetov (shoulder), Kirill Nababkin (cruciate ligament), and the recently-sidelined Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson (shoulder).

Igor Diveev is a doubt for the clash, while midfielder Kristijan Bistrovic is suspended following his red card last weekend.

Injuries: Ilzat Akhmetov, Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson, Kiril Nabakin

Doubtful: Igor Diveev

Suspended: Kristijan Bistrovic

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Ural Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ilya Pomazun; Ihor Kalinin, Aleksei Gerasimov, Chingiz Magomadov, Denys Kulakov; Danijel Miskic, Branko Jovicic; Othman El Kabir, Andrei Yegorychev, V. Podberyozkin; Andrei Panyukov

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Georgy Schennikov, Vladim Karpov, Viktor Vasin, Mario Fernandes; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Chidera Ejuke, Nikola Vlasic, Alan Dzagoev; Fedor Chale

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Having lost to bitter rivals Lokomotiv last weekend, CSKA Moscow will be eager to get back to winning ways to avoid falling further off the pace in the race for the title.

Ural have what it takes to cause an upset at home (evidenced by their 1-1 draw with Zenit two weeks ago) but the visitors are expected to go all out to secure a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Ural 0-1 CSKA Moscow