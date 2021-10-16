Ural vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Ural entertain CSKA Moscow at the Ekaterinburg Arena as Russian Premier League action returns over the weekend after the international break.

Ural managed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone with two back-to-back wins. In their previous outing they overcame FC Ufa, beating them 1-0 in their away game as Eric Bicfalvi scored the winner in the 31st minute of the game. They are now 12th in the league standings.

CSKA Moscow have struggled this term and are in sixth place, six points behind leaders and reigning champions Zenit St. Petersburg.

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. CSKA Moscow have the upper hand at the moment, winning 19 games against the hosts. Ural have four wins to their name and seven games have ended in draws.

Ural are winless in the fixture since 2009, with that win coming at Sunday's venue. They last squared off at VEB Arena in league action in December last year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Igor Kalinin scored the equalizing goal for Ural in the 89th minute.

Ural form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

CSKA Moscow form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Ural

Roman Yemelyanov is yet to play a game this season and is not expected to start here. Vladimir Rykov has also been struggling with an ankle injury and will be on the sidelines.

Injured: Roman Yemelyanov, Vladimir Rykov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

Igor Diveev was injured in the World Cup qualification game against Slovenia after scoring a goal and is ruled out for the game. Bruno Fuchs is back in training and could return to the starting XI. Hördur Magnusson has not played a game this season and will be on the sidelines here as well.

Injured:Igor Diveev, Hördur Magnusson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Ural Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aleksandr Belenov; Aleksandr Sukhov, Konstantin Pliyev, Aleksei Nikitin, Bojan Jokić, Nemanja Miletić; Vladislav Kamilov, Oleg Ivanov, Artyom Golubev; Gamid Agalarov, Vyacheslav Krotov

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mário Fernandes, Viktor Vasin, Jaka Bijol, Ivan Oblyakov; Maksim Mukhin, Alan Dzagoev; Ivan Oblyakov, Konstantin Kuchaev, Anton Zabolotnyi; Chidera Ejuke

Ural vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Ural have found the back of the net only five times this season and could struggle to provide an attacking threat in the final third. CSKA Moscow are unbeaten in their last four games and a win for them is on the cards.

Prediction: Ural 0-1 CSKA Moscow

