Urartu vs Zrinjski Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11, 2023 

Urartu and Zrinjski square off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday (July 11). Urartu booked their spot in the qualifiers as Armenian Premier League champions, while Zrinjski won the Bosnian Premijer Liga to qualify.

The hosts have not been in action since wrapping up their league campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Ararat Yerevan in June. Zrinjski, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-1 win over Posusje in a friendly last week. Their last competitive game was a 3-0 defeat at Tuzla City in league action in May.

The winner of this tie will face either Sheriff Tiraspol or Farul Constanta in the second round of the qualifiers.

Urartu vs Zrinjski Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Urartu have been eliminated in the first qualifying round in their last 12 European campaigns since 2006.

Four of Zrinjski's last five competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Six of Zrinjski's last seven away games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Urartu have lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions, winning seven.

Zrinjski are yet to qualify for the group stage of a European club competition.

Five of Zrinjski's last seven games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Urartu vs Zrinjski Prediction

Urartu and Zrinjski are among the lesser-fancied sides to navigate their way to the group stage. However, the long road to theChampions League starts with getting a positive result in this tie.

Urartu have the weight of history against them, having failed to progress in their last 12 European qualifying ties. Zrinjski, meanwhile, are yet to make it to the group stage of any European competition and narrowly missed out on the Conference League last season in the playoffs.

Given the high stakes involved, both sides could play cautiously and prioritize not losing the first leg. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Urartu 1-1 Zrinjski

Urartu vs Zrinjski Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

