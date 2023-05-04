Urawa Red Diamonds welcome Al Hilal to the Saitama Stadium for the second leg of the AFC Champions League final on Saturday (May 6).

The final is finely balanced, with the two sides drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Riyadh last week. 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Salem Al Dawsari broke the deadlock for the Saudi Arabian team in the 13th minute before Shinzo Koroki restored parity for the visitors eight minutes into the second half. Dawsari went from zero to hero when he was shown a red card in the 86th minute, ruling him out of the trip to Japan.

This will be the third time both sides are disputing the AFC Champions League final, having also done so in 2017 and 2019. Al Hilal are the defending champions, having beaten Pohang in the final last season.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met five times, including their first-leg clash last week. Al Hilal have two wins, while Urawa have been victorious once.

The two teams also contested the 2019 and 2017 finals, with Al Hilal and Urawa Reds winning, respectively.

Al Hilal are aiming for a record-extending fifth Champions League crown, while Urawa are seeking a third continental crown.

Urawa are on a 12-game unbeaten run across competitions. The Red Devils have drawn their last three games and five of their last six competitive fixtures.

The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Al Hilal's last five away games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Hilal are seeking to defend their Champions League title, but their task was made harder following Salem Al Dawsari's red card last week. Urawa, for their part, will bank on home support as they aim to win a third AFC Champions League crown.

The Japanese team will also have revenge on their minds, having fallen at the last hurdle last season. Given the pedigree of both sides, another tight encounter can be expected. The spoils could be shared, with penalties required to decide the contest.

Prediction: Urawa 1-1 Al Hilal (Al Hilal to win on penalties)

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Al Hilal to win on penalties)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Odion Ighalo to score any time

