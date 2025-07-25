Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Urawa Red Diamonds will host Avispa Fukuoka at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts will look to build on their last result to string together a good run of games and push higher up the league table.

Urawa Reds put up a dominant display as they earned a 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Shonan Bellmare last time out to go within five points of the continental qualification spots. The Red Devils have struggled to pick up wins consistently for most of this season, but remain contenders for a top-four finish and could move as high as sixth place with a win on Sunday.

Avispa Fukuoka will go into this weekend in high spirits after pulling off a memorable draw with goals coming in the 93rd and 95th minutes in their 2-2 draw against Kyoto Sanga on Monday. The visitors, who are 10 points clear of the drop zone, are now on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions and will be hoping to carry that form into the weekend as they look to move into the top half of the league table.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 29 previous occasions going into the weekend. Urawa Reds have won 14 of those games, six have ended in draws, while Fukuoka won the remaining nine.

The hosts have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have scored 11 goals across the last 10 meetings with Urawa Reds and have managed to keep five clean sheets across those games.

Only four teams in the Japanese top-flight have scored fewer goals in the league this season than Fukuoka’s 21.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites going into the weekend due to their home form, but will need to be at their best to get all three points against a side in overall better form.

Fukuoka will rely on their dominant record in recent editions of this fixture to get a result, but will need to improve on their offensive performances to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 Avispa Fukuoka

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Urawa Red Diamonds to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

