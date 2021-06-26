Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Fresh off a 2-0 win over Kashiwa Reysol, Urawa Red Diamonds take on Avispa Fukuoka at Saitama Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game on the back of two straight defeats in the J1 League and will aim to end their poor run.

Urawa Red Diamonds returned to winning ways on Wednesday when they claimed a 2-0 victory away to Kashiwa Reysol.

After a goalless first half, the second-half goals from Tomoya Ugajin and Kai Shibato were enough to hand Ricardo Rodríguez's men all three points.

That followed a run of two winless games for Urawa Red Diamonds. They had previously played out a 2-2 draw against Vissel Kobe in the Cup before losing 3-2 to Shonan Bellmare.

With 31 points from 19 games, the hosts currently occupy 6th place in the J1 League table.

Meanwhile, Avispa Fukuoka fell to a second successive league defeat last time out as they lost 2-1 against Vissel Kobe.

Yuya Yamagishi canceled out Kyogo Furuhashi’s opener in the 19th minute, but ex-Barcelona superstar Andreas Iniesta converted his 80th-minute penalty to hand Vissel Kobe the win.

Avispa Fukuoka have now failed to taste victory in the league since going on a four-game winning run back in May.

The drop-off in form has seen Sunday’s visitors drop to ninth place in the J1 League table, two points behind the hosts.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-To-Head

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides. Urawa Red Diamonds have been the dominant side, picking up 16 wins, while Avispa Fukuoka have managed just five victories and one game has ended all square between the two.

Their last encounter came on May 1, when Avispa Fukuoka cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Urawa Red Diamonds Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Avispa Fukuoka Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Urawa Red Diamonds

The hosts head into Sunday's game with no injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Avispa Fukuoka

John Mary remains the only guaranteed absentee for the visitors as he is sidelined through an injury.

Injuries: John Mary

Suspension: none

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI

Urawa Red Diamonds Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shusaku Nishikawa; Tomoya Ugajin, Thomas Deng, Takuya Iwanami, Ryosuke Yamanaka; Kai Shibato, Takahiro Sekine, Atsuki Ito; Kasper Junker, Yuki Muto

Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami; Naoki Wako, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Emil Salomonsson; Taro Sugimoto, Hiroyuki Mae, Takuya Shigehiro, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Bruno Mendes

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Both sides are currently separated by two points in the table and will be aiming to move closer to the AFC Champions League qualification spot with a win. However, the hosts head into the game on stronger form and we predict they will claim a close win.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 Avispa Fukuoka

