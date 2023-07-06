Urawa Red Diamonds vs FC Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as FC Tokyo lock horns with Urawa Red Diamonds in an important encounter at the Saitama Stadium on Saturday.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs FC Tokyo Preview

FC Tokyo are currently in 11th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Kashiwa Reysol to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Urawa Red Diamonds, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Reds defeated Sagan Tosu by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Urawa Red Diamonds have an excellent record against FC Tokyo and have won 27 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Tokyo's six victories.

Urawa Red Diamonds have conceded only 15 goals in their 18 matches in the J1 League so far - only Vissel Kobe have a better defensive record than the Reds in the competition at the moment.

Urawa Red Diamonds have a poor recent record against FC Tokyo and have won only one of their last eight such matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2021.

After a run of three defeats in four matches in all competitions, FC Tokyo have managed to win their last three games and have scored a total of six goals in the process.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds have been in excellent form in recent weeks and will need to make the most of their purple patch. The Reds have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Tokyo have been inconsistent this season but do have a good record at the Saitama Stadium. Urawa Red Diamonds are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 FC Tokyo

Urawa Red Diamonds vs FC Tokyo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Urawa Red Diamonds

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Tokyo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jose Kante to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes