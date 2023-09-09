Urawa Red Diamonds vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023  

Urawa Red Diamonds welcome Gamba Osaka to the Saitama Stadium for the second leg of their J League Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (September 10).

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg on Wednesday. Alex Schalk's goal at the start of the second half guided his side to victory.

The winner of this tie will face either Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo or Yokohama F. Marinos in the semifinal.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th meeting between the two sides. Urawa have a slightly better record, leading 42-40.

Their most recent meeting last Wednesday saw Urawa claim a 1-0 away win.

Five of Gamba's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Urawa are on a five-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning four times.

Gamba have won just one of their last five games across competitions, losing thrice.

Five of their last six meetings have produced less than three goals.

Urawa's last five home games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Urawa's away win in the first leg has helped them take one step towards the semifinal, and they will look to complete the job in front of their fans. They're on a strong run of form at home, having not lost in 10 games.

Gamba, meanwhile, have their work cut out, and their current struggles does not suggest they can overturn this deficit. Expect the hosts to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Urawa 2-0 Gamba

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Urawa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals