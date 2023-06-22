Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Urawa Red Diamonds take on Kawasaki Frontale in an important encounter at the Saitama Stadium on Saturday.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Preview

Kawasaki Frontale are currently in ninth place in the J1 League standings and have largely struggled to meet expectations this season. The away side edged Shonan Bellmare to a crucial 3-2 victory in the J League Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Urawa Red Diamonds, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Shimizu S-Pulse in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have a slight edge over Urawa Red Diamonds and have won 18 out of the 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Urawa Red Diamonds' 16 victories.

Urawa Red Diamonds have conceded only 12 goals in their 16 matches in the J1 League so far this season and have the best defensive record of any team in the competition.

Urawa Red Diamonds have scored only 20 goals in their 16 matches in the J1 League so far this season - the lowest such tally among the top eight teams in the league table.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stage of the J League Cup last month and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Urawa Red Diamonds.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds have stepped up admirably so far this season and will look to move into the top three of the league table. The Reds have flattered to deceive in the final third and will look to be more clinical this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale have improved in recent weeks and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 1-1 Kawasaki Frontale

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Urawa Red Diamonds to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Taisei Miyashiro to score - Yes

