Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2025

Urawa Red Diamonds will host Kawasaki Frontale at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2025 J League Cup campaign. Both teams will fancy their chances of getting a result this midweek and going ahead in the tie.

Urawa Reds picked up their fourth win in six games during the weekend but will need to shift their attention to league action when they host a closely matched side. The Red Devils finished last season in 13th place in the Japanese top flight but gained direct qualification to the prime rounds through their participation in the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup and will hope to win the League Cup for a third time.

Kawasaki, who have only won the title once but have been runners-up on four different occasions, will also be making their first appearance in this season's league cup on Wednesday thanks to their appearance in last season's AFC Champions League. The visitors are just one place and two points behind Wednesday's hosts in the J League standings and will be optimistic when they make their first trip to Saitama this year.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 56 previous occasions going into Wednesday's cup clash. Urawa Reds have won 19 of those games, and 17 have ended in draws while Kawasaki Frontale won the remaining 20.

Five of the last eight meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The hosts have scored 14 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture but have also conceded 12 across those games.

The visitors have won only two of the last 10 meetings with the Red Devils.

Kawasaki have the second-best offensive record in the Japanese top flight this term with 50 goals scored in 28 games.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

The sides are evenly matched going into the weekend but Urawa will receive a considerable boost from their remarkable home record this season.

Azzurro Nero will rely on their better offensive record to get a result on Wednesday but will be satisfied to get a draw and leave the tie to be decided in their home stadium.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 2-2 Kawasaki Frontale

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the visitors' last five games)

