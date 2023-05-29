Urawa Red Diamonds vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Urawa Red Diamonds will host Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Wednesday in another round of the J1 League campaign.

The home side endured a sluggish start to their league campaign but have seen results improve in recent weeks and are steadily climbing up the table. They beat Kyoto Sanga 2-0 in their last league outing with Shinzo Koroki scoring the opener before Jose Kante came off the bench to seal the win in additional time.

Urawa Reds sit sixth in the league table with 24 points from 13 games. They will aim to continue their good run of results when they play on Wednesday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have had their struggles this season but will fancy themselves as early title contenders. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 win over 10-man Shonan Bellmare, with veteran striker Douglas Vieira scoring the sole goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Urawa Reds and Sanfrecce. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 4-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams ending a six-game winless streak in this fixture.

Four of Urawa Reds' seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

Hiroshima have conceded 12 league goals this season. Seven of those goals have come away from home.

The Reds have conceded 11 goals in the Japanese top-flight this season, the joint-fewest in the competition alongside league leaders Vissel Kobe.

The Viola have kept six clean sheets in the league this season. Only Kashima Antlers (7) and Vissel Kobe (8) have kept more.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Urawa Reds are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last 12 home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Sanfrecce's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have lost their last three away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Urawa Reds

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)

