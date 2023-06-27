Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Shonan Bellmare take on an impressive Urawa Red Diamonds side in an important clash at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shonan Bellmare Preview

Shonan Bellmare are currently rooted to the bottom of the J1 League standings and have been in abysmal form so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 6-0 defeat at the hands of Sagan Tosu last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Urawa Red Diamonds, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Kawasaki Frontale in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Urawa Red Diamonds have an impressive recent record against Shonan Bellmare and have won 12 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shonan Bellmare's four victories.

Three of the last five matches played between the two teams have produced goalless draws, with the only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin secured by Urawa Red Diamonds in March last year.

Urawa Red Diamonds have conceded only 13 goals in their 17 matches in the J1 League so far and have the best defensive record in the competition alongside Vissel Kobe.

Shonan Bellmare have scored 23 goals in their 17 matches in the J1 League so far - the highest tally among the bottom seven in the league table.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds have been a force to be reckoned with this season but have stuttered in recent weeks. The hosts have a strong squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle on Wednesday.

Shonan Bellmare have been in dismal defensive form so far but have shown flashes of their ability in the final third. Urawa Red Diamonds are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 3-1 Shonan Bellmare

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Shonan Bellmare Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Urawa Red Diamonds

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Urawa Red Diamonds to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jose Kante to score - Yes

