Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2024

Urawa Red Diamonds will host Yokohama F Marinos in a J1 League matchday 12 fixture on Monday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat away to Kawasaki Frontale on Friday. Shoya Nakajima broke the deadlock for Frontale in the 18th minute but Tomoaki Okubo drew the game level in the 34th minute. Asahi Sasaki and Akihiro Ienaga scored after the break to help their side claim all three points.

Yokohama F Marinos, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Jubilo Iwata. Anderson Lopes and Matheus Peixoto scored second-half goals to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them in seventh spot in the table, having garnered 16 points from 10 games. Urawa Red Diamonds are 12th on 14 points.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th meeting between the two sides. Urawa Red Diamonds have 34 wins to their name, Yokohama F Marinos were victorious on 51 occasions while 14 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Urawa Reds claimed a 2-0 home win in the second leg of the YBC Levain Cup semifinal to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

The last four head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Yokohama's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Urawa's last seven league games, including the last four, have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Urawa Red Diamonds' last nine competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Urawa Red Diamonds saw their two-game winning run ended last time out and will be hoping to bounce back with victory here.

Yokohama F Marinos are unbeaten in their last five league games, drawing four games in this sequence. Harry Kewell's side tend to be more expansive on their travels, with 10 of their last 11 away games in all competitions witnessing goals at both ends and producing over 2.5 goals.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 2-2 Yokohama F Marinos

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals