Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Urawa Red Diamonds will host Yokohama at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The home side have endured a disappointing run of results in recent games and will be keen to pick up maximum points in their final league outing before the commencement of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign next month.

They played out a goalless draw against Cerezo Osaka in their last match, squandering a couple of good chances to end their four-game winless streak against the Sakura.

Yokohama have struggled to readjust to life in the top flight this term, although they have picked up big results in recent games and will be keen to extend that streak here. They held on for a 1-1 draw against second-placed Kashiwa Reysol last time out, with Musashi Suzuki scoring a long-range opener before their opponents leveled the scores later in the half.

The visitors sit 18th in the league standings with just 19 points and will be targeting a positive finish to the first half of their season.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Urawa Reds and Yokohama. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won twice.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

Yokohama are the lowest-scoring side in the Japanese top flight this term with a goal tally of just 12 after 18 matches.

The Reds have picked up 22 points at home in the league this season. Only league leaders Kashima Antlers (25) have managed more.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama Prediction

Urawa Reds are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last nine games at the Saitama Stadium 2002 and will fancy their chances of a win here.

Fulie are undefeated in their last three matches after losing four of their previous five. They have, however, managed just one away league win all season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 Yokohama

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Urawa Reds to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)

