Urawa Reds vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

Urawa Reds and Al Ahly will trade tackles at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup third-place playoff game.

Urawa, here as Asian champions, started their tournament with a 1-0 victory over Club Leon in the quarterfinal. They followed this up with a harrowing 3-0 defeat to European treble winners Manchester City in the semifinal. An own goal by Marius Hoibraaten broke the deadlock in first-half injury time, while second-half goals from Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva helped Pep Guardiola's side cruise to the final.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, qualified for the Club World Cup by virtue of their status as defending CAF Champions League champions. They saw off Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad with a 3-1 victory in the quarterfinal to book a semifinal date with South American champions Fluminense. Second-half goals from Jhon Arias and John Kennedy helped the Brazilians progress to the final with a 2-0 victory.

Urawa Reds vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Urawa Reds' last nine games across competitions have produced a winner (six losses).

Al Ahly are the most experienced side in Club World Cup history, having played 24 games in the competition (10 wins).

The winning side scored exactly four goals in four of the last six Club World Cup third-place playoff games.

Al Ahly's defeat to Fluminense ended their nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (four wins).

Urawa Reds' last eight games in all competitions have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Urawa Reds vs Al Ahly Prediction

Urawa Reds were outclassed in their semifinal defeat to Manchester City. This did not come as a surprise considering the wealth of options available to the Cityzens.

Al Ahly are seasoned Club World Cup campaigners and have played more games in this tournament than any other side in history. The Egyptian giants have a particular affinity for third-place playoffs, with this being their fourth successive bronze medal tie (two wins).

Despite the low stakes of the game, both sides will go all out to sign out on a high on the global stage. We are backing Al Ahly to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-2 Al Ahly

Urawa Reds vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 Highest-scoring half: Second half