Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Urawa Reds will entertain Cerezo Osaka at Saitama Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday. The Reds have won eight of their 19 games and have 30 points, five more than the eighth-placed visitors.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last five league outings. They met Nagoya Grampus last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Ryoma Watanabe broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, but late goals from Sho Inagaki and Kensuke Nagai helped Nagoya register a comeback win.

Osaka have enjoyed a good run of form, winning five of their six games in May. They hosted Avispa Fukuoka in their previous league outing last week and registered a 2-0 win. Masaya Shibayama scored in the 84th minute, and Rafael Ratão doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 120 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 46 wins. Osaka are not far behind with 44 wins, and 30 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the Reds and were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in March.

Urawa Reds have won seven of their last eight home games in the J1 League.

Cerezo Osaka have won four of their last five league games, scoring nine goals.

The visitors have the third-best attacking record in the J1 League this season, scoring 26 goals, two more than the Reds.

Eleven of the last 14 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

The Reds have won six of their last 10 league games, with five wins registered at home. Notably, they have lost three of their last four home meetings against Osaka, and they have also failed to score in these losses.

Sakura head into the match on a two-game winning streak, scoring six goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won three of their last four league meetings against the Reds, keeping two clean sheets.

The Reds have a good recent home record and should be able to hold the in-form visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 2-2 Cerezo Osaka

Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

