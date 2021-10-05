Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2021

Urawa Reds will host Cerezo Osaka in the first leg of their J League Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage on away goals after playing a 4-4 aggregate draw with Kawasaki Frontale in the quarterfinal.

Cerezo Osaka progressed at the expense of city rivals Gamba Osaka with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Urawa Reds come into the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing by Vissel Kobe in the J1 League on Sunday. Andres Iniesta scored a brace and provided an assist in the rout while Bojan Krkic also scored his first goal for his new club.

Cerezo Osaka suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Oita Trinita, with Yamato Machida scoring the match-winner in the first half.

Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 31 occasions in the past and Urawa Reds have a marginally better record with 13 wins to their name.

The visitors were victorious on 11 occasions while eight previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came three weeks ago when goals from Ataru Esaka and Koya Yuruki gave Urawa Reds a 2-0 victory in the league.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Cerezo Osaka @crz_english

#CerezoOsaka FT: Oita Trinita 1-0 Cerezo OsakaCerezo Osaka kept attacking and trying to score a goal until the end of the game but could not do it, and the game ended in a 0-1 loss. FT: Oita Trinita 1-0 Cerezo OsakaCerezo Osaka kept attacking and trying to score a goal until the end of the game but could not do it, and the game ended in a 0-1 loss.

#CerezoOsaka https://t.co/dbdIHknte1

Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Urawa Reds

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cerezo Osaka

Goalkeeper Van Lam Dang is the only injury concern for Cerezo Osaka with acromioclavicular separation.

Injury: Van Lam Dang

Suspension: None

Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takahiro Akimoto, Alexander Scholz, Takuya Iwanami, Hiroki Sakai; Kai Shibato, Yuichi Hirano; Koya Yuruki, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine; Ataru Esaka

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Yuta Koike, Ayumu Seko, Tiago Pagnussat, Riku Matsuda; Riki Harakawa, Naoyuki Fujita, Takashi Inui; Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Mutsuki Kato, Riki Matsuda

Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Urawa Reds are favorites in the game and they have been more consistent than Cerezo Osaka.

Also Read

However, the fact that this is a cup tie means that anything is possible and Cerezo Osaka could be buoyed by their status as underdogs. Nevertheless, we are backing Urawa Reds to triumph with a fairly comfortable victory on home turf.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 2-0 Cerezo Osaka

Edited by Peter P