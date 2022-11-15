Urawa Reds vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15th 2022

Urawa Reds will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two sides as they take a break from club football ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The home team had mixed results in their recently-concluded campaign, finishing mid-table in ninth place with 45 points from 34 games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Avispa Fukuoka in their final league game of the season and will be gutted not to have closed out the campaign with a win as they created enough chances to come out on top.

Urawa Reds have wrapped up their league campaign and will aim to test their mettle against European opposition.

Eintracht Frankfurt have had a largely solid campaign and are alive and well in the battle for the Bundesliga top four while also qualifying for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They played out a 1-1 away draw against Mainz in their game on Sunday, with Randal Kolo Muani scoring the leveler midway through the second half.

The visitors have scheduled four friendlies for the World Cup break and will be looking to kick off their sequence of friendlies with a win.

Urawa Reds vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Urawa Reds and Frankfurt.

The hosts' most recent matchup against European opposition came back in late July when they faced French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly clash, losing the game 3-0.

Frankfurt have picked up 14 points away from home in the Bundesliga this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich have picked up more.

Seven of Urawa's 10 league wins last season came on home turf.

The Eagles have conceded 11 league goals away from home this season. Only Wolfsburg and Bayern have conceded fewer.

The Red Devils scored 48 goals in the J-League last season, the most of any team outside the continental spots.

Urawa Reds vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Urawa Reds are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have won just one of their previous five home games and could struggle here.

Frankfurt are undefeated in their last four matches, picking up three consecutive wins. They have won four of their last five games on the road and should come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Urawa Reds vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the hosts' last seven matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the Eagles' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

