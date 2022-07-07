Create
Urawa Reds vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Urawa Reds are in need of points to move up the ranks in J1 League.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
Modified Jul 07, 2022 10:58 AM IST

Struggling Urawa Reds will host FC Tokyo in a key J1 League outing on Sunday.

The hosts have picked up just four wins from their opening 20 games, which has seen them drop to the bottom half of the season. They played a 2-2 draw with Kyoto Sanga in their last iuting.

For the visitors, things look better as they are closing in on the division's top four. Tokyo are coming off a 2-2 draw against Avispa Fukuoka.

Urawa Reds vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

The two teams from the Greater Tokyo Area have met each other 51 times across competitions. The fixture has been closely contested, with the Reds enjoying a 23-20 lead in wins, while the other seven games have ended in stalemates.

They last squared off in the J1 League at the Tokyo Todoroki Stadium in November. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

FC Tokyo form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D.

Urawa Reds vs FC Tokyo Team News

Urawa Reds

Ricardo Rodríguez will have a full squad to choose from, as there are no reported injuries or suspension concerns. Ayumu Ohata is a doubt for the game, though.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Ayumu Ohata.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

FC Tokyo

The visitors remain without the services of Leandro and Akihiro Hayashi, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Leandro, Akihiro Hayashi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Urawa Reds vs FC Tokyo Predicted XIs

Urawa Reds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Ryosuke Yamanaka, Alexander Scholz, Takuya Iwanami, Hiroki Sakai; Daiki Kaneko, Koya Yuruki; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Kasper Junker; Ataru Esaka.

FC Tokyo (4-3-3): Jakub Slowik; Ryoya Ogowa, Masato Morishige, Yasuki Kimoto, Yuto Nagatomo; Takoya Aoki, Kuryu Matsuki, Shuto Abe; Adiilton, Kensuke Nagai, Diego Oliveir.

Urawa Reds vs FC Tokyo Prediction

The two teams will be desperately looking for points to move up the table. Urawa need to string together a couple of good victories to secure their place in Asia. Things are looking rather gloomy for them, with no signs of consistency.

Tokyo, meanwhile, will sense a big opportunity to improve their head-to-head tally against an out-of-form Urawa and will be eyeing for an upset. Tokyo could win this one.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-2 FC Tokyo.

