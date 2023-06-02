Urawa Reds vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023

Urawa Reds will welcome Kashima Antlers to the Saitama Stadium in the J League on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording three wins in that period. They made it two wins in as many games last week, recording a 2-1 home win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima. They conceded a goal in the 50th minute and goals from Hiroki Sakai and Atsuki Ito helped them complete a comeback.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins in that period. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Sagan Tosu last week, with Yuma Suzuki's injury-time strike helping them earn a point.

The hosts are in fourth place in the league table, three points and three places above the visitors.

Urawa Reds vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two central Japanese rivals have squared off 91 times in all competitions since 1985. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 44 wins to their name. The hosts have 31 wins and 16 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last three meetings against the visitors, with the last two meetings ending in draws.

Urawa Red are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 league matches and the visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games.

The Antlers are undefeated in their last four away games, keeping three clean sheets.

The Reds have suffered just one defeat in their last seven home meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the J League this season, conceding 12 goals in 14 games. Interestingly, they have not kept a clean sheet in six home games.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of their eight away games in the league this season.

Urawa Reds vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

The Reds have won five of their six home games in the J League this season, scoring 13 goals in these games. They have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since March and look to be in good touch at the moment.

The visitors have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games in all competitions. After recording just one win in nine games between March and April, they are unbeaten in their last eight games.

They have seen an upturn in form in recent games and should be able to hold the in-form hosts to a draw.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 2-2 Kashima Antlers

Urawa Reds vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Yuma Suzuki to score or assist any time - Yes

