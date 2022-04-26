Urawa Reds vs Lion City Sailors prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Urawa Reds will square off against Lion City Sailors in the AFC Champions League at the Buriram City Stadium on Wednesday.

The Reds have lost some steam in the competition. They are without a win in their last two games after securing wins in their first two fixtures. The Sailors, meanwhile, are undefeated since a 4-1 loss to the J1 League side in their campaign opener. The two teams, along with Daegu, are tied with seven points from four games, so the automatic qualification spot is wide open in Group F.

The Reds played out a goalless draw against Daegu in their previous outing, while Lion City secured a 3-2 win against the struggling Shandong Taishan last time around.

Urawa Reds vs Lion City Sailors Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just once across competitions, in the opening fixture of this campaign. The Japanese team secured a comfortable 4-1 win at the i-mobile stadium on April 15.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D.

Lion City Sailors form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W.

Urawa Reds vs Lion City Sailors Team News

Urawa Reds

Tomoya Inukai continues to be the only absentee for the Reds with a knee injury. The club have not been able to secure positive outcomes in their recent outings, so there could be a few changes in their starting XI here.

Injury: Tomoya Inukai.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lion City Sailors

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the Singaporean side at the moment.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Urawa Reds vs Lion City Sailors Predicted XIs

Urawa Red Diamonds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Kazuaki Mawatari, Hiroki Sakai; Atsuki Ito, Kai Shibato; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Takahiro Akimoto; Kasper Junker.

Lion City Sailors (5-4-1): Hassan Sunny (GK); Iqram Rifqi, Pedro Henrique, Hariss Harun, Amirul Azmi; Maxime Lestienne, Lopes Diego, Shahdan bin Sulaiman, Faris Ramli; Ui-young Song, Kim Shin-wook.

Urawa Reds vs Lion City Sailors Prediction

Urawa Reds have the better attacking record of the two teams (9-7 goals scored), while they have also conceded fewer goals (2-6). In the previous outing between the two teams, the Reds came out on top, but Lion City have been in better form since then.

Considering the same, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 2-2 Lion City Sailors.

