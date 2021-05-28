Urawa Reds vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Urawa Reds and Nagoya Grampus will trade tackles at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on Sunday, with three points on the line in the Japanese J1 League.

The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw away to Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday. Hayao Kawabe scored a last-gasp equalizer after Shinzo Koroki had put the visitors ahead from the spot in the 84th minute.

Nagoya Grampus suffered a 1-0 defeat to Vegalta Sendai on home turf. Quenten Martinus scored the game-winning goal in the 42nd minute.

Grampus remained in second spot despite the defeat, with 36 points accrued from 19 games. Urawa Reds are in eighth spot with 27 points.

Urawa Reds vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

Urawa Reds have 17 wins from their last 35 meetings with Nagoya Grampus. Grampus have 13 victories, while five previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2020 when a second-half strike by Mu Kanazaki was enough to decide the game in favor of Grampus.

The hosts are on a good run of form and are currently unbeaten in six consecutive games. Nagoya have been much more inconsistent, with just two wins registered in their last seven games in all competitions.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Nagoya Grampus form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Urawa Reds vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Urawa Reds

The hosts have no reported injuries or suspension worries.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Ryogo Namasaki is a doubt for the trip to the capital, while Mu Kanazaki has been ruled out with an injury. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injury: Mu Kanazaki

Doubtful: Ryogo Namasaki

Urawa Reds vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zion Suzuki (GK); Takahiro Akimoto, Tomoaki Makino, Takuya Iwanami, Daigo Nishi; Yoshio Koizumi, Yuki Abe, Kai Shibato, Tatsuya Tanaka; Kasper Junker, Yuki Muto

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Yusuki Kimoto, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Shumpei Naruse; Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki; Yuki Soma, Gabriel Xavier, Mateus; Yoichiro Kakitani

Urawa Reds vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The hosts might be the team in form at the moment but they will be wary of a Grampus side that have the ability to cause them harm.

The two sides will fancy their chances of victory and are likely to go toe-to-toe on the front foot. We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-1 Nagoya Grampus