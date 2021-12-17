Urawa Reds vs Oita Trinita prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup final 2021

In the title-decider for the Japanese Emperor's Cup, Urawa Reds square off against Oita Trinita at the Japan National Stadium on Sunday.

Oita Trinita have been relegated from the J1 League, finishing 18th in the final standings despite being unbeaten in their last three league outings. They finished their league campaign with two back-to-back wins. They secured a place in the final with a shock win over J1 League winners Kawasaki Frontale last Sunday.

Both sides scored in the second half of extra time and Oita emerged victorious in the penalty shootout.

The Urawa Reds finished sixth in the league standings for the 2021 campaign. They beat Cerezo Osaka 2-0 in the semi-final last Sunday, with a goal apiece in either half.

Urawa Reds vs Oita Trinita Head-to-Head

There have been 31 meetings between the two sides since 1999. The Reds have been the better side in this fixture with 15 wins while Oita Trinita are also not far behind with 10 wins to their name.

The spoils have been shared six times between the two sides. This will be the first meeting in the Emperor's Cup between the two sides.

They last crossed paths in a J1 League fixture in April at Showa Denko Dome Oita. Azzurro recorded a 1-0 win, thanks to Yamado Machito's first-half goal.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Oita Trinita form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Urawa Reds vs Oita Trinita Team News

Urawa Reds

Thomas Deng is the only player ruled out for the Urawa Reds with a groin injury.

Injury: Thomas Deng

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Oita Trinita

There are no known injuries or suspensions for Oita Trinita, meaning Tomohiro Katanosaka will have a full-strength squad for the last competitive game of the season.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Urawa Reds vs Oita Trinita Predicted XI

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa; Tomoaki Makino, Alexander Scholz, Takuya Iwanami, Hiroki Sakai; Kai Shibato, Koya Yuruki; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Kasper Junker; Ataru Esaka

Oita Trinita Predicted XI (3-4-3): Shun Takagi; Yuto Misao, Henrique, Keisuke Saka; Yamato Machida, Hokuto Shimoda, Kento Haneda, Yuta Koide; Rei Matsumoto, Ryogo Watanabe, Shun Nagasawa

Urawa Reds vs Oita Trinita Prediction

The Urawa Reds are yet to concede a goal in their Emperor's Cup campaign and are strong favorites here. Oita Trinita have scored 10 goals on their road to the final.

The game is expected to be a close one as Oita have not lost a game in their last four outings but the Reds' impressive form in the cup fixtures gives them an edge over their western rivals.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 2-1 Oita Trinita

