Urawa Reds vs Pohang Steelers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2023

Reigning champions Urawa Reds will invite Pohang Steelers to the Saitama Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts and the visitors have both enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, with the hosts recording one win in two games and the visitors recording two wins in a row in the competition.

After a 2-2 draw against Wuhan Three Towns in their campaign opener, the hosts recorded a 6-0 win over Hanoi in their previous outing, scoring three goals apiece in either half. They made it two wins in as many games on Friday, defeating Kashiwa Reysol 2-0 at home, thanks to second-half goals from Yoshio Koizumi and Takuya Ogiwara.

The visitors defeated the Pohang Steelers 3-1 in their previous outing in the competition with Shin Kwang-Hoon scoring in the first half and Zeca bagging a second-half brace.

They resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-1 draw against Incheon United in the K-League 1 playoff on Friday.

Urawa Reds vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League in the 2016 edition of the competition. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these games, with a win to their name and one game ending in a draw.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 14 games in all competitions, the visitors, meanwhile, have suffered just one loss in their last 15 games in all competitions.

Urawa Reds have won their last three home games in all competitions with an aggregate score of 10-0.

Pohang Steelers have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, in which they have failed to score in three games.

Urawa Reds vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 18 home games in all competitions and have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 11 home outings. In their only home meeting against the visitors, they played a 1-1 draw in 2016 and will look to avoid a defeat in this match as well.

They have won their last five home games in the Champions League without conceding and are strong favorites. In their last 10 home games in all competitions, they have scored 19 goals while conceding just once.

Steelers have seen a slight drop in form recently, with just one win in five games. Four of their last five games have produced under 2.5 goals. They have just two wins in their away games against Japanese teams in all competitions and might struggle here.

Considering the history between the two teams and recent form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Urawa Reds 1-1 Pohang Steelers

Urawa Reds vs Pohang Steelers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Zeca to score or assist any time - Yes